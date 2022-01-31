High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

MONDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Buena at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Williamstown
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Cape May Tech
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Buena at Pleasantville
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Millville at Delsea
Mainland at Holy Spirit
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Millville ay Middle Twp.
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) at Clayton
St. Joseph at Buena
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
Shore Conference Championships at Neptune Aquatic Center
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Mainland
Cherokee vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Cape May Tech at Vineland
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
Cherokee vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Cape May Tech at Vineland
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
ICE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Monroe Twp. at Jersey Shore Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
SJTCA Winter Meet XI at Bennett Center
