High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
agate
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

Wildwood Catholic vs Hammonton girls basketball game

Wildwood Catholic Academy vs. Hammonton the first half of girls basketball game at Hammonton High School Thursday Jan 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

MONDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Oakcrest

Buena at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Williamstown

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Cape May Tech

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Buena at Pleasantville

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Millville at Delsea

Mainland at Holy Spirit

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Millville ay Middle Twp.

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) at Clayton

St. Joseph at Buena

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4:30 p.m.

Shore Conference Championships at Neptune Aquatic Center

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Mainland

Cherokee vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Cape May Tech at Vineland

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

4:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

Cherokee vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Cape May Tech at Vineland

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

4:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

ICE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Monroe Twp. at Jersey Shore Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

SJTCA Winter Meet XI at Bennett Center

