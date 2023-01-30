 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

  • 0
Paul Rodio wins 1000 games

St. Augustine Prep defeats Ocean City High School as St.Augustine boys basketball coach Paul Rodio wins his 1,000th game, in Richland, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

LEAP Academy vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4:30 p.m.

Triton at Our Lady of Mercy

5:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Millville

Camden Academy Charter at Cumberland

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Central Reg.

7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

7:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North H.S. at RWJ Barnabas Arena

BOYS BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

5:30 p.m.

LEAP Academy at Bridgeton

Woodbury at Cedar Creek

Cumberland at Hammonton

Pleasantville at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at St. Augustine

6:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at RWJ Barnabas Arena

Central Reg. at Barnegat

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

7 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

Millville at Holy Spirit

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

SC Wrestling at Hammonton

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

5 p.m.

Haddon Twp. at Mainland

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Vineland

Cumberland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds

4:15 p.m.

Lenape vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

SJTCA Meet at Bennett Center

ICE HOCKEY

3:15 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Malvern Prep at Ice Line

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Central Reg. at Winding River Ice Rink

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News