High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
LEAP Academy vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4:30 p.m.
Triton at Our Lady of Mercy
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Millville
Camden Academy Charter at Cumberland
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Central Reg.
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
7:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North H.S. at RWJ Barnabas Arena
BOYS BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
LEAP Academy at Bridgeton
Woodbury at Cedar Creek
Cumberland at Hammonton
Pleasantville at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at St. Augustine
6:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at RWJ Barnabas Arena
Central Reg. at Barnegat
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
7 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Millville at Holy Spirit
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
SC Wrestling at Hammonton
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
5 p.m.
Haddon Twp. at Mainland
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Vineland
Cumberland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds
4:15 p.m.
Lenape vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
SJTCA Meet at Bennett Center
ICE HOCKEY
3:15 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Malvern Prep at Ice Line
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Central Reg. at Winding River Ice Rink
