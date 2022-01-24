High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Mainland at Our Lady of Mercy
Vineland at Pleasantville
Clayton at Wildwood
Egg Harbor Twp. at Buena
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Hammonton
Cumberland Christian at Cumberland
Holy Spirit a Cape May Tech
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Millville
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
Cape May Tech at Ocean City
Buena at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
7 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
St. Augustine at ACIT
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Hammonton at Holy Spirit
7:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Saint Joseph @ Hammonton Middle School
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Deptford
Barnegat vs. Shore at St. Rose
Mainland at Woodstown
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Monroe Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Rancocas Valley
GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Manasquan at Ocean County YMCA
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Cape May County Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
7:15 p.m.
Millville vs. Lower Cape May at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
BOYS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Manasquan at Ocean County YMCA
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Cape May County Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
7:15 p.m.
Millville vs. Lower Cape May at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
BOYS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill East vs. Saint Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill East vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
SJTCA Winter MEET IX
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.