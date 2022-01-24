 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Wildwood Catholic vs Hammonton girls basketball game

Hammonton's Giada Palmieri 14 drives past Wildwood Catholic Academy Kaci Mikulski 4 during the first half of girls basketball game at Hammonton High School Thursday Jan 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Mainland at Our Lady of Mercy

Vineland at Pleasantville

Clayton at Wildwood

Egg Harbor Twp. at Buena

5:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Bridgeton

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Hammonton

Cumberland Christian at Cumberland

Holy Spirit a Cape May Tech

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Millville

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

Cape May Tech at Ocean City

Buena at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

7 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

St. Augustine at ACIT

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Hammonton at Holy Spirit

7:15 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Saint Joseph @ Hammonton Middle School

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Deptford

Barnegat vs. Shore at St. Rose

Mainland at Woodstown

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Monroe Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Rancocas Valley

GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Manasquan at Ocean County YMCA

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Cape May County Tech at Cape May Special Services School

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

7:15 p.m.

Millville vs. Lower Cape May at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

BOYS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Manasquan at Ocean County YMCA

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Cape May County Tech at Cape May Special Services School

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

7:15 p.m.

Millville vs. Lower Cape May at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill East vs. Saint Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill East vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

SJTCA Winter MEET IX

