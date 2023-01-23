High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

MONDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Absegami
Hammonton at Atlantic City
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Buena at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Southern
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Buena
Atlantic City at Hammonton
Vineland at Millville
Mainland at Pleasantville
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
St. Augustine at Camden
Bridgeton at Cedar Creek
St. Joseph at Middle Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Palmyra vs. Salem vs. SC Wrestling at Schalick
6 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
ICE HOCKEY
3 p.m.
St. Joseph Prep vs. St. Augustine at Hollydell Ice Arena
