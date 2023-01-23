 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

Bridgeton girls basketball team played a dominant game against Saint Joe's on Thursday night. Hammonton, NJ. January 19, 2023.(Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)

MONDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Absegami

Hammonton at Atlantic City

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Buena at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Southern

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May at Buena

Atlantic City at Hammonton

Vineland at Millville

Mainland at Pleasantville

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

St. Augustine at Camden

Bridgeton at Cedar Creek

St. Joseph at Middle Twp.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Palmyra vs. Salem vs. SC Wrestling at Schalick

6 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

4:30 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

ICE HOCKEY

3 p.m.

St. Joseph Prep vs. St. Augustine at Hollydell Ice Arena

