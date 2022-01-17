High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

MONDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
WRESTLING
9:30 a.m.
Overbrook Tournament at Overbrook H.S.
10 a.m.
Holy Spirit vs. St. Augustine vs. Pope John XXIII at Bergen Catholic
Absegami at Vineland
6 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
State Group II Championships at Bennett Center
GIRLS BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
1 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
M.L.K. Classic at Rowan University
