 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
0 Comments
agate
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Absegami vs St. Augustine Prep wrestling

Absegami's against St. Augustine Prep wrestling match at St. Augustine Prep High School Tuesday Jan 11, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

MONDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

WRESTLING

9:30 a.m.

Overbrook Tournament at Overbrook H.S.

10 a.m.

Holy Spirit vs. St. Augustine vs. Pope John XXIII at Bergen Catholic

Absegami at Vineland

6 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

State Group II Championships at Bennett Center

GIRLS BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

1 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

M.L.K. Classic at Rowan University

12:15 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Toms River North

Other games

11:30 a.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Delsea at Gloucester City H.S.

1 p.m.

Absegami at ACIT

Clearview at Vineland

ICE HOCKEY

11 a.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Kearny at Secaucus Ice Rink

4:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at St. Peter’s Prep at Secaucus Ice Rink

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News