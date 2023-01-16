High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Group II Championships at Bennett Center
5 p.m.
SJTCA Winter Meet VI at Ocean Breeze Complex
BOYS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Pope John XXIII vs. St. Augustine at Bergen Catholic
10 a.m.
Collingswood vs. Ocean City vs. Pinelands at Hammonton
GIRLS BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.
People are also reading…
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
12:30 p.m.
Immaculate Conception at Atlantic City
BOYS BASKETBALL
MLK Basketball Classic at Paul VI
11:30 a.m.
Middle vs. Burlington Tech
1 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Westampton Tech
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.