 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
0 Comments
agate
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123021-pac-spt-eht

On December 29 2021, in Wildwood, Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball plays against Freire Charter from Pennsylvania in the Al Melini Memorial Showcase.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Mainland

Buena at Our Lady of Mercy

5 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands 

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Ocean City at Cape May Tech

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

ACIT at Pleasantville

6 p.m.

Pitman at Wildwood 

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Oakcrest

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood at Pitman

Pleasantville at Buena 

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic 

7 p.m.

Millville at ACIT

Absegami at Bridgeton

Mainland at Lower Cape May

Cumberland at Highland

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Bowlero Deptford

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Bowlero Deptford

WRESTLING

4:30 p.m.

Keansburg at Barnegat 

ICE HOCKEY

3:45 p.m

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg. at Winding River Ice Rink 

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News