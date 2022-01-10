High school schedule for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Mainland
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy
5 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Ocean City at Cape May Tech
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
ACIT at Pleasantville
6 p.m.
Pitman at Wildwood
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Oakcrest
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood at Pitman
Pleasantville at Buena
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
7 p.m.
Millville at ACIT
Absegami at Bridgeton
Mainland at Lower Cape May
Cumberland at Highland
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Bowlero Deptford
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Bowlero Deptford
WRESTLING
4:30 p.m.
Keansburg at Barnegat
ICE HOCKEY
3:45 p.m
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg. at Winding River Ice Rink
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.