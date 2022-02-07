 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022
agate

High school schedule for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

Mainland Ocean City Girls Basketball

Mainland Regional High School plays Ocean City in girls basketball, in Linwood, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

Mainland Reg. at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

5:30 p.m.

Buena Reg. at Lower Cape May Reg.

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy Acad.

Holy Spirit at ACIT

Middle Township at Woodstown

Atlantic City at Millville

Schalick at Cumberland Reg.

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Vineland

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Buena Reg.

Cape May Tech at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Mainland Reg.

St. Joseph Acad. at Egg Harbor Twp.

GCIT at Oakcrest

Wildwood Cath. Acad. at Atlantic City

Cumberland Reg. at Schalick

Woodstown at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Millville at Pleasantville

Vineland at St. Augustine

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals

(6) Paul VI at (3) St. Augustine

6 p.m.

S.J. Group V quarterfinals

(semifinals to follow)

(7) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Kingsway Reg.

(8) Highland Reg. at (1) Southern Reg.

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

(semifinals to follow)

(6) Hammonton vs. (3) Moorestown at Northern Burling.

SJ. Group III quarterfinals

(semifinals to follow)

5 p.m.

(7) Ocean City at (2) Lacey Twp.

6 p.m.

(5) Mainland Reg. vs. (4) Absegami at Delsea Reg.

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

(semifinals to follow)

(5) Middle Twp. vs. (4) West Deptford at Collingswood

(8) Oakcrest at (1) Collingswood

(6) Sterling vs. (3) Lower Cape May Reg. at Haddonfield

GIRLS SWIMMING

S.J. Public C first round

(11) Haddon Twp. at (6) Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

Absegami, Egg Harbor Twp., Hammonton, Ocean City at Ocean Breeze in Staten Island, N.Y.

ICE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. St. Joseph Reg. at Igloo Ice Arena

