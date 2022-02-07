High school schedule for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
Mainland Reg. at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
5:30 p.m.
Buena Reg. at Lower Cape May Reg.
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy Acad.
Holy Spirit at ACIT
Middle Township at Woodstown
Atlantic City at Millville
Schalick at Cumberland Reg.
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Vineland
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Buena Reg.
Cape May Tech at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Mainland Reg.
St. Joseph Acad. at Egg Harbor Twp.
GCIT at Oakcrest
Wildwood Cath. Acad. at Atlantic City
Cumberland Reg. at Schalick
Woodstown at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Millville at Pleasantville
Vineland at St. Augustine
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
(6) Paul VI at (3) St. Augustine
6 p.m.
S.J. Group V quarterfinals
(semifinals to follow)
(7) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Kingsway Reg.
(8) Highland Reg. at (1) Southern Reg.
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
(semifinals to follow)
(6) Hammonton vs. (3) Moorestown at Northern Burling.
SJ. Group III quarterfinals
(semifinals to follow)
5 p.m.
(7) Ocean City at (2) Lacey Twp.
6 p.m.
(5) Mainland Reg. vs. (4) Absegami at Delsea Reg.
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
(semifinals to follow)
(5) Middle Twp. vs. (4) West Deptford at Collingswood
(8) Oakcrest at (1) Collingswood
(6) Sterling vs. (3) Lower Cape May Reg. at Haddonfield
GIRLS SWIMMING
S.J. Public C first round
(11) Haddon Twp. at (6) Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
