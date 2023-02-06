BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cherry Hill East
Barnegat at Seneca
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Hammonton
Millville at Oakcrest
Red Bank at Mainland
Pinelands at Pilgrim Academy
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Wildwood
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible School
Lower Cape May at Wildwood
People are also reading…
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Bishop Eustace at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Schalick
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
WRESTLING
S.J. Group II first round
5 p.m.
(5) Lower Cape May at (4) Middle Twp. at Haddonfield
(Winner immediately wrestles winner of Haddonfield/Clayton)
(7) Barnegat at (2) West Deptford
(Winner immediately wrestles winner of Collingswood/Haddon Heights)
S.J. Group III first round
5 p,m.
(7) Ocean City at (2) Lacey Twp.
(Winner immediately wrestles winner of Jackson Liberty/Pemberton)
6 p.m.
(8) Absegami at (1) Delsea
(Winner immediately wrestles winner of Gateway-Glassboro/Seneca)
S.J. Group IV first round
4:30 p.m.
(5) Hammonton vs. (4) Toms River South at Shawnee
(Winner immediately wrestles winner of Shawnee/Clearview)
S.J. Group V first round
5 p.m.
(8) Egg Harbor Twp. at (1) Southern Reg.
(Winner immediately wrestles winner of Highland-Triton/Rancocas Valley)
5:30 p.m.
(7) Vineland at (2) Washington Twp.
(Winner immediately wrestles winner of Kingsway/Eastern)
Other matches
5 p.m.
SC Wrestling at Burlington Twp.
BOYS SWIMMING
S.J. Group B first round
4 p.m.
(5) Shawnee vs. (8) Absegami at Camden Tech
S.J. Group A first round
5:30 p.m.
(8) Southern vs. (5) Eastern at Camden Tech
GIRLS SWIMMING
S.J. Group A first round
3:30 p.m.
(5) Kingsway vs. (8) Atlantic City at Gloucester Tech
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. at Winding River Ice Rink
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
SJTCA Meet No.12 at Ocean Breeze
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.