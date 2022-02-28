High school schedule for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group II first round
5 p.m.
(14) Overbrook at (3) Middle Twp.
(15) Barnegat at (2) Cinnaminson
5:30 p.m.
(16) Oakcrest at (1) Haddon Heights
South Jersey Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(10) Atlantic City at (7) Kingsway
5 p.m.
(14) Southern at (3) Clearview
(9) Toms River East at (8) Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
(12) Vineland at (5) Toms River North
BOYS BASKETBALL
People are also reading…
South Jersey Group II first round
7 p.m.
(16) Oakcrest at (1) Camden
(11) Pennsauken Tech at (6) Middle Twp.
(14) Lower Cape May at (3) Haddonfield
South Jersey Group IV first round
5:30 p.m.
(10) Williamstown at (7) Millville
6 p.m.
(12) Vineland at (5) Shawnee
(15) Bridgeton at (2) Lenape
7 p.m.
(6) Clearview at (11) Southern
(14) ACIT at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
ICE HOCKEY
State Non-Public semifinals
4:25 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Jersey Shore Arena
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.