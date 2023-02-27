GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group II finals
6 p.m.
(2) Cinnaminson at (1) Middle Twp.
S.J. Group IV finals
5 p.m.
(5) Atlantic City at (2) Cherokee
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
6 p.m.
(5) Holy Spirit at (1) Wildwood Catholic
BOYS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group III finals
6 p.m.
(10) Ocean City at (4) Moorestown
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
7 p.m.
(4) St. Joseph at (1) St. Rose
ICE HOCKEY
State Non-Public quarterfinals
4:15 p.m.
(7) St. Augustine vs. (2) Christian Brothers Academy at Jersey Shore Arena
