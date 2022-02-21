High school schedule for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

MONDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS SWIMMING
State Non-Public A semifinal
10 a.m.
(4) Seton Hall Prep vs. (1) St. Augustine at Neptune Aquatic Center
GIRLS BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
BOYS BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.
Pleasantville at Vineland
Noon
Cape May Tech at Oakcrest
1 p.m.
Winslow Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
