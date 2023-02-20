MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group I first round
6 p.m.
(16) Kipp Cooper Norcross Academy at (1) Wildwood
S.J. Group III first round
11 a.m.
(10) Ocean City at (7) Timber Creek
11:30 a.m.
(16) Winslow at (1) Mainland
5 p.m.
(13) Lacey Twp. at (4) Moorestown
6 p.m.
(12) Cherry Hill West at (5) Hammonton
(14) Barnegat at (3) Westampton Tech
GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group I first round
10 a.m.
(9) Buena Reg. at (8) Maple Shade
4 p.m.
(15) Paulsboro at (2) Wildwood
S.J. Group III first round
1 p.m.
(16) Pemberton at (1) Mainland Reg.
4 p.m.
(9) Hammonton at (8) Clearview
(15) Seneca at (2) Ocean City
5:30 p.m.
(14) Barnegat at (3) Westampton Tech
(12) Delsea at (5) Absegami
GIRLS SWIMMING
State Non-Public B semifinals
11 a.m.
(4) St. Rose vs. (1) Our Lady of Mercy at Neptune YMCA
BOYS SWIMMING
State Non-Public A semifinals
5:30 p.m.
(5) Seton Hall Prep vs. (1) St. Augustine at Raritan Bay YMCA
ICE HOCKEY
Sate Public A first round
4 p.m.
(14) Souther bs. (3) Livingston at Codey Arena
