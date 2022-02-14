 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school schedule for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

  • 0
Mainland Holy Spirit Boys Basketball

Mainland Regional High School plays Holy Spirit in boys basketball in Linwood, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

LEAP Academy at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cinnaminson

Barnegat at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Salem Tech at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Pleasantville at Cumberland

Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

6 p.m.

Rancocas Valley at Ocean City

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Buena

People are also reading…

Cape May Tech at Pilgrim Academy

Triton at Cumberland

7 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

BOYS SWIMMING

South Jersey Group A semifinals

3:30 p.m.

(3) Gloucester Tech at (2) Egg Harbor Twp. 

South Jersey Group B semifinals

(4) Cherry Hill West vs. (1) Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center

GIRLS SWIMMING 

South Jersey Group A semifinals

(4) Vineland at (1) Cherry Hill East

South Jersey Group B semifinals 

4 p.m.

(4) Ocean City at (1) Mainland

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank Catholic at Winding River Ice Rink

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

5 p.m.

SJTCA Winter Meet No. 14 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News