High school schedule for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
LEAP Academy at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cinnaminson
Barnegat at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Salem Tech at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at Cumberland
Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
6 p.m.
Rancocas Valley at Ocean City
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Buena
Cape May Tech at Pilgrim Academy
Triton at Cumberland
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
BOYS SWIMMING
South Jersey Group A semifinals
3:30 p.m.
(3) Gloucester Tech at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.
South Jersey Group B semifinals
(4) Cherry Hill West vs. (1) Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
South Jersey Group A semifinals
(4) Vineland at (1) Cherry Hill East
South Jersey Group B semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) Ocean City at (1) Mainland
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank Catholic at Winding River Ice Rink
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
5 p.m.
SJTCA Winter Meet No. 14 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
