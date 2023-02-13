BOYS SWIMMING
S.J. Group A semifinals
3:30 p.m.
(3) Cherokee at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.
S.J. Group B semifinals
4 p.m.
(5) Shawnee vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center
(3) Cherry Hill West at (2) Mainland
S.J. Group C semifinals
(4) Middle Twp. vs. (1) Cedar Creek at Hess School
5:30 p.m.
(3) Oakcrest vs. (2) Seneca at Camden Tech
GIRLS SWIMMING
S.J. Group C semifinal
4:30 p.m.
(6) Haddon Twp. at (2) Cedar Creek
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph Academy at Leap Academy
Oakcrest at Millville
Buena at Gloucester City
5:30 p.m.
Atlantic Christian at Cedar Creek
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Pilgrim Academy at Oakcrest
7 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
