MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High School schedule for Monday, December 12, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Lacey

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lacey vs Point Pleasant Borough at Ocean Lanes

DIVING

3 p.m.

Ocean City at Gloucester County Institute of Technology

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs Seton Hall Prep at Cody Arena

Lacey vs Central Regional at Winding River

