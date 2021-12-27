High school schedule for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

MONDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket
10:30 a.m.
Barnegat vs. ACIT
Noon
Cumberland vs. Boys Latin of Philadelphia
George Holden – Doug DeWeese Memorial Bracket
Frank McAlarnen Memorial Showcase
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Winslow Twp.
Score at the Shore at Southern Reg. H.S.
1:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Howell
3:15 p.m.
Mainland at Southern
BUC Basketball Tournament
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Rumson-Fair Haven
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
John Carlson Memorial Bracket
10:30 a.m.
Millville vs. Cumberland
Noon
Oakcrest vs. St. Dominic Academy
Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Bracket
6:15 p.m.
MaST Community Charter (PA) vs. Wildwood Catholic
Riverwinds Tournament at Riverwinds
2 p.m.
Williamstown vs. Vineland
Score at the Shore at Southern Reg. H.S.
10 a.m.
Rutgers Prep vs. Southern
1:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Lenape
3:30 p.m.
Neptune vs. Mainland
Blue Devil Holiday Tournament at Shore Reg.
11 a.m.
TBD vs. Lacey Twp.
WRESTLING
8 a.m.
Battle for the Belt at Ferguson Recreation Center
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
SJTCA Winter Meet II at Bennett Center
ICE HOCKEY
3:15 p.m.
Winding River Holiday Tournament at Winding River Ice Rink
