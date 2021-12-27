 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Atlantic City Absegami Girls Basketball

Atlantic City High School plays Absegami in girls basketball, in Galloway, Dec. 20, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket

10:30 a.m.

Barnegat vs. ACIT

Noon

Cumberland vs. Boys Latin of Philadelphia

George Holden – Doug DeWeese Memorial Bracket

Frank McAlarnen Memorial Showcase

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Winslow Twp.

Score at the Shore at Southern Reg. H.S.

1:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Howell

3:15 p.m.

Mainland at Southern

BUC Basketball Tournament

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Rumson-Fair Haven

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

John Carlson Memorial Bracket

10:30 a.m.

Millville vs. Cumberland

Noon

Oakcrest vs. St. Dominic Academy

Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Bracket

6:15 p.m.

MaST Community Charter (PA) vs. Wildwood Catholic

Riverwinds Tournament at Riverwinds

2 p.m.

Williamstown vs. Vineland

Score at the Shore at Southern Reg. H.S.

10 a.m.

Rutgers Prep vs. Southern

1:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Lenape

3:30 p.m.

Neptune vs. Mainland

Blue Devil Holiday Tournament at Shore Reg.

11 a.m.

TBD vs. Lacey Twp.

WRESTLING

8 a.m.

Battle for the Belt at Ferguson Recreation Center

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

SJTCA Winter Meet II at Bennett Center

ICE HOCKEY

3:15 p.m.

Winding River Holiday Tournament at Winding River Ice Rink

