High school schedule for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket
3:30 p.m.
Atlantic Christian vs. Triton Reg.
Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket
5 p.m.
Boys Latin of Philadelphia vs. Oakcrest
Other games
11 a.m.
Absegami vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat H.S.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Score at the Shore at Southern Reg.
11 a.m.
(1) Shawnee vs (8) Southern
12:45 p.m.
(4) Jackson Memorial vs (5) Trinity Hall
2:30 p.m.
(3) Mainland vs (6) Neptune
4:15 p.m.
(2) Lenape vs (7) Middle Twp.
WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJ Barnabas Arena
8:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank Catholic
ICE HOCKEY
Winding River Holiday Tournament first round
2 p.m.
Southern vs. Wall Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink
