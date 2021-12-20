 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
High school schedule for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
0 comments
agate
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

  • 0
121421-pac-spt-ocswimming

On December 13 2021, at the Aquatic Center in Ocean City, Ocean City High School hosts Absegami Boys and Girls Swim teams.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

MONDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

Lakewood at Barnegat

4:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Vineland

5:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit

Hammonton at Middle Twp.

Bridgeton at Millville

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Ocean City at Cape May Tech

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

Millville at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Vineland at Buena

ACIT at St. Augustine

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

WRESTLING

6:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Haddon Twp.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Winding River Ice Rink

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Millville at St. Augustine

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Township

Wildwood Catholic at Mainland

4:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

5 p.m.

Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Vineland

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Cape May County Tech vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine Prep

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Township

4:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

5 p.m.

Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Vineland

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

SJTCA at Bennett Center

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lakewood at at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Gloucester Tech at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lakewood at at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton s. Gloucester Tech at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News