High school schedule for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

MONDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
Lakewood at Barnegat
4:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Vineland
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Middle Twp.
Bridgeton at Millville
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Ocean City at Cape May Tech
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Millville at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Vineland at Buena
ACIT at St. Augustine
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
WRESTLING
6:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Haddon Twp.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Winding River Ice Rink
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Millville at St. Augustine
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Township
Wildwood Catholic at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
5 p.m.
Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Vineland
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Cape May County Tech vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine Prep
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Township
4:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
5 p.m.
Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.