 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with All Season Solar who are sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
agate
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

  • 0
031422-pac-spt-mainland

On March 13 2022, at the RWJ Barnabas Health arena in Toms River, Mainland Regional Girls basketball competed with Sparta for the State Group III girls basketball title.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

MONDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Bridgeton

Buena at Oakcrest

Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

5:15 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Millville at Cedar Creek

Highland at Cumberland

People are also reading…

Atlantic Christian at Egg Harbor

6 p.m.

Kingsway at Vineland

Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Freehold Twp.

7 p.m.

Hammonton at ACIT

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Buena

ACIT st Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Millville

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Freehold Twp. at Barnegat

Lakewood at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

St. Augustine at Middle Twp.

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Millville vs. SC Wrestling at Schalick

6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Pennsville

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Eastern vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

SJTCA Meet at Bennett Center

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News