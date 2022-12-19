High school schedule for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

MONDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Bridgeton
Buena at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
5:15 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Millville at Cedar Creek
Highland at Cumberland
Atlantic Christian at Egg Harbor
6 p.m.
Kingsway at Vineland
Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Freehold Twp.
7 p.m.
Hammonton at ACIT
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Buena
ACIT st Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Millville
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Freehold Twp. at Barnegat
Lakewood at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
St. Augustine at Middle Twp.
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Millville vs. SC Wrestling at Schalick
6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Pennsville
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Eastern vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
SJTCA Meet at Bennett Center
