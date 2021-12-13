High school schedule for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Eastern at 30 Strikes Bowling
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Wall Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink
