 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, April 4, 2022

  • 0
Colts Neck vs Hammonton

Hammonton's vs Colts Neck's in the Group IV state semifinals in softball game at Hammonton High School Tuesday June 15, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Kingsway

Timber Creek at Millville

Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy

Williamstown at Oakcrest

4:15 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Clearview

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Point Pleasant Borough

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

People are also reading…

Oakcrest at Absegami

Cape May Tech at Buena

Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Mainland at Ocean City

Bridgeton at Pleasantville

Atlantic City at ACIT

BOYS LACROSSE

3:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Williamstown

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Vineland at ACIT

Middle Twp. at Bridgeton

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

Cedar Creek at Hammonton

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Our Lady of Mercy at Millville

Mainland at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Kingsway at Buena

Mainland at Oakcrest

BOYS TENNIS

2:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Lower Cape

Bridgeton at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City at Millville

Vineland at St. Augustine

South at Toms River South

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at St. Augustine

Triton at Hammonton

5:15 p.m.

Clearview at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club

Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club

Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Acres Country Club

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Running Deer Golf Club

4 p.m.

Vineland vs. Absegami at Blue Heron Pines

Oakcrest vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Atlantic City vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club

Vineland vs. Absegami at Seaview Golf Course

Bridgeton vs. Wildwood Catholic at The Shore Club

Middle Twp. vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. St. John Vianney at Colts Neck Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Eastern at Valleybrook Country Club

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News