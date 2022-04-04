High school schedule for Monday, April 4, 2022

GIRLS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Kingsway
Timber Creek at Millville
Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy
Williamstown at Oakcrest
4:15 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Clearview
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Point Pleasant Borough
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Cape May Tech at Buena
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Ocean City
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
Atlantic City at ACIT
BOYS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Williamstown
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Vineland at ACIT
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville
Mainland at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Kingsway at Buena
Mainland at Oakcrest
BOYS TENNIS
2:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Lower Cape
Bridgeton at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City at Millville
Vineland at St. Augustine
South at Toms River South
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at St. Augustine
Triton at Hammonton
5:15 p.m.
Clearview at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club
Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club
Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Acres Country Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Running Deer Golf Club
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. Absegami at Blue Heron Pines
Oakcrest vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Atlantic City vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
Vineland vs. Absegami at Seaview Golf Course
Bridgeton vs. Wildwood Catholic at The Shore Club
Middle Twp. vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. St. John Vianney at Colts Neck Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Eastern at Valleybrook Country Club
