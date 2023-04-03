SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Audubon
Highland at Cumberland
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Absegami
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
ACIT vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Avenue Fields
Ocean City at Buena
Millville at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
Hammonton at Vineland
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
Atlantic City at Williamstown
Barnegat at Henry Hudson
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Holy Spirit
Cinnaminson at Pinelands
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland at Highland
Point Pleasant Beach at Barnegat
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Absegami
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Cape May Tech at Bridgeton
Millville at Hammonton
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine at Mainland
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Overbrook vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
ACIT at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City vs. Buena at Chelsea Heights Field
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Memorial
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
West Deptford vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Avenue Fields
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Millville at Our Lady of Mercy
Mainland vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
BOYS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
3:45 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
Absegami at Mainland
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
4:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Ridge
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
Noon
Cape May County Championships at Shore Gate Golf Club
BOYS GOLF
3:15 p.m.
Wildcat Invitational at LBI National Golf Course
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Deptford at Pitman Country Club
4 p.m.
West Deptford vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Paul VI at Pennsauken Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Barnegat at Ocean Acres Country Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River South at Bey Lea Golf Course
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
5:30 p.m.
Christian Brothers Academy at Southern
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Pitman
Cumberland at Delsea
Mainland at Eastern
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
