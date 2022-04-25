High school schedule for Monday, April 25, 2022

BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
Lakewood at Barnegat
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Bridgeton
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Buena at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Mainland
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
ACIT at St. Augustine
Millville at Vineland
Cumberland at Highland
Hammonton vs. Atlantic City, at Chelsea Heights Field
Pitman vs. Wildwood, at Maxwell Field
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Twp., at Ocean Acres Country Club
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp., at Avalon Country Club
Wildwood Catholic vs. Oakcrest, at Blue Heron Pines
Atlantic City vs. Vineland, at Buena Vista Country Club
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May, at Cape May National Golf Club
Cedar Creek vs. Bridgeton, at Centerton Country Club
St. Augustine vs. Millville Senior, at Centerton Country Club
Buena vs. Cape May County Tech, at Union League National
Cumberland vs. Deptford, at Pitman Country Club
Barnegat vs. Central Reg., at Cedar Creek Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp., at Joint Base Lakehurst
GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
Shore Conference Championships, at Jumping Brook Country Club
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Vineland vs. Middle Twp., at Sunpike Fields
4:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
5:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Ocean City
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
5 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
3:45 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Barnegat
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Gateway
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Absegami at Southern
Millville at Williamstown
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Cumberland at Highland
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Absegami
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Eastern at St. Augustine
Hammonton at Clearview
Middletown North at Barnegat
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
