 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, April 25, 2022

  • 0
042122-pac-spt-mainland

On April 20 2022, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School boys lacrosse hosts Lower Cape May.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

Lakewood at Barnegat

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Bridgeton

Absegami at Holy Spirit

Buena at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Mainland

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

ACIT at St. Augustine

Millville at Vineland

Cumberland at Highland

Hammonton vs. Atlantic City, at Chelsea Heights Field

Pitman vs. Wildwood, at Maxwell Field

People are also reading…

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Twp., at Ocean Acres Country Club

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp., at Avalon Country Club

Wildwood Catholic vs. Oakcrest, at Blue Heron Pines

Atlantic City vs. Vineland, at Buena Vista Country Club

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May, at Cape May National Golf Club

Cedar Creek vs. Bridgeton, at Centerton Country Club

St. Augustine vs. Millville Senior, at Centerton Country Club

Buena vs. Cape May County Tech, at Union League National

Cumberland vs. Deptford, at Pitman Country Club

Barnegat vs. Central Reg., at Cedar Creek Golf Course

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp., at Joint Base Lakehurst

GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m.

Shore Conference Championships, at Jumping Brook Country Club

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Vineland vs. Middle Twp., at Sunpike Fields

4:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

5:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Ocean City

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Absegami at Millville

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy

4:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

5 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Oakcrest at Bridgeton

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River North

3:45 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Barnegat

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Gateway

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Absegami at Southern

Millville at Williamstown

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Cumberland at Highland

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Absegami

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Central Reg.

4 p.m.

Eastern at St. Augustine

Hammonton at Clearview

Middletown North at Barnegat

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News