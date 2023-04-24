BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Moorestown
4 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May at Douglas Park
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
Toms River South at Lacey Twp.
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Winslow Twp.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Millville at Atlantic City
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Holy Spirit vs. Ocean City at Tennessee Avenue Field
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
Atlantic City vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Lake Park
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Ocean City at Millville
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
Hammonton at Vineland
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Buena at ACIT
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field
Holy Spirit at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Mainland
Hammonton at Millville
Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
Wildwood Catholic at Washington Twp.
Absegami at Williamstown
Overbrook at Cumberland
Atlantic city at ACIT
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Raritan at Lacey Twp.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Eastern
Toms River South at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at ACIT
Shawnee at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at Sterling
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River North
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
Millville at Schalick
Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton
Vineland at Cedar Creek
Buena at Lower Cape May
Delsea at Middle Twp.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Southern at Pinelands
Brick Memorial at Barnegat
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
Shore Conference Tournament at Jumping Brook Golf Course
3 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Mays Landing Country Club
Wildwood vs. Salem Tech at Union League National
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Acres Country Club
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Bey Lea Golf Course
BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
Millville vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
Cumberland vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Our Lady of Mercy at White Oaks Country Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Ocean City at Absegami
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
St. Joseph at Buena
Atlantic City vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
St. Augustine vs. Vineland at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Pitman
