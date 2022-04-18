 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, April 18, 2022

  • 0
040522-pac-spt-hammonton

On April 4 2022, in Hammonton, the Hammonton High School softball team competes with Cedar Creek.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

MONDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

10 a.m.

Oakcrest at Cherry Hill East

11 a.m.

Cedar creek at Hammonton

Millville at West Deptford

3:30 p.m.

Camden Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

4 p.m.

Buena at St. Augustine

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Schalick

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Marlboro

People are also reading…

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

11 a.m.

Mainland vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields

4 p.m.

Vineland at Triton

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

Marlboro at Barnegat

Toms River East at Lacey Twp.

SOFTBALL

Ocean County Tournament semifinals

10 a.m.

Pinelands at Southern

Other games

11 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Buena

4 p.m.

Atlantic City Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park

BOYS TENNIS

11 a.m.

Christian Brothers at Absegami

2 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.

Burlington City at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Fair Lawn

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Moorestown at Laurel Creek Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News