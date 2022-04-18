High school schedule for Monday, April 18, 2022

MONDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Oakcrest at Cherry Hill East
11 a.m.
Cedar creek at Hammonton
Millville at West Deptford
3:30 p.m.
Camden Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
4 p.m.
Buena at St. Augustine
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Schalick
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Marlboro
People are also reading…
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
11 a.m.
Mainland vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
4 p.m.
Vineland at Triton
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
Marlboro at Barnegat
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
SOFTBALL
Ocean County Tournament semifinals
10 a.m.
Pinelands at Southern
Other games
11 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Buena
4 p.m.
Atlantic City Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
BOYS TENNIS
11 a.m.
Christian Brothers at Absegami
2 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Burlington City at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Fair Lawn
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Moorestown at Laurel Creek Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.