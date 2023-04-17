BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland at Timber Creek
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Pleasantville vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Ocean City at Hammonton
Cedar Creek vs. Saint Joseph at Hammonton Lake Park
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine at Millville
Mainland at Vineland
Wildwood at Pennsville
ACIT at Holy Spirit
7 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Timber Creek at Cumberland
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
Ocean City at Hammonton
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Absegami at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Mainland at St. Joseph
Cedar Creek at Vineland
Wildwood at Pennsville
7 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Toms River North at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Camden Catholic
Oakcrest at Highland
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Millville at Williamstown
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Ocean Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Shore Reg.
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
Clearview at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Mancheter Twp.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Hammonton at Buena
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Ocean. City
Middle Twp. at St. Augustine
Mainland at Atlantic City
Deptford at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Wildwood Catholic vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Southern vs. Freehold Twp. at Charleston Springs Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Renaissance Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m.
Ocean County Girls Tournament at Bey Lea Golf Course
9 a.m.
Lady Bombers at Meadows at Middlesex Golf Course
3:30 p.m.
Schalick vs. Our Lady of Mercy at White Oaks Country Club
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Kingsway at Riverwinds
BOYS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Highland at Valleybrook Country Club
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cinnaminson
