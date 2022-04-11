 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, April 11, 2022

Ocean City vs Mainland baseball

Mainland vs. Ocean City baseball game at Mainland High School Tuesday April 5, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Absegami

LEAP Academy at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Buena

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights field

Vineland at Cumberland

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Lower Cape May at Timber Creek

ACIT at Hammonton

Wildwood at Pennsville

Brick Memorial at Southern

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Mainland vs. Vinland at Gittone Stadium

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

Cedar Creek at Winslow Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Clearview at Southern

7 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River South

6:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Barnegat

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Brick Memorial

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Millville at Mainland

Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Sunpike fields

Toms River North at Lacey Twp.

Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Freehold Twp.

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Absegami

Bridgeton at Camden Tech

Winslow Twp. at Cape May Tech

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

GCIT at Cumberland

Buena at Hammonton

Wildwood at Pennsville

Southern at Toms River North

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Hammonton

Millville at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Middle Twp.

Cumberland at GCIT

Wildwood at Pennsville

Central Reg. at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Pleasantville at Oakcrest

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Camden Academy Charter

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River South

BOYS GOLF

9 a.m.

Bomber Tee Off Classic at Meadows at Middlesex

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

1 p.m.

Ocean County Tournament at Seaview Country Club

Other matches

3:30 p.m.

Audubon vs. Vineland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds

4 p.m.

Buena vs. Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club

Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

Millville vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course

Salesianum vs. St. Augustine Prep at Buena Vista Country Club

Bridgeton vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National

Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Mays Landing Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

11 a.m.

Red Devil Girls Tournament at Copper Hill Country Club

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Clearview at Running Deer Golf Club

