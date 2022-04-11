High school schedule for Monday, April 11, 2022

BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Absegami
LEAP Academy at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Buena
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
St. Augustine vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights field
Vineland at Cumberland
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Lower Cape May at Timber Creek
ACIT at Hammonton
Wildwood at Pennsville
Brick Memorial at Southern
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Mainland vs. Vinland at Gittone Stadium
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek at Winslow Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Clearview at Southern
7 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
6:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Barnegat
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Memorial
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Millville at Mainland
Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Sunpike fields
Toms River North at Lacey Twp.
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Freehold Twp.
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Absegami
Bridgeton at Camden Tech
Winslow Twp. at Cape May Tech
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
GCIT at Cumberland
Buena at Hammonton
Wildwood at Pennsville
Southern at Toms River North
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
Millville at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Middle Twp.
Cumberland at GCIT
Wildwood at Pennsville
Central Reg. at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Pleasantville at Oakcrest
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Camden Academy Charter
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
BOYS GOLF
9 a.m.
Bomber Tee Off Classic at Meadows at Middlesex
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
1 p.m.
Ocean County Tournament at Seaview Country Club
Other matches
3:30 p.m.
Audubon vs. Vineland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds
4 p.m.
Buena vs. Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Millville vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course
Salesianum vs. St. Augustine Prep at Buena Vista Country Club
Bridgeton vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Mays Landing Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
11 a.m.
Red Devil Girls Tournament at Copper Hill Country Club
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Clearview at Running Deer Golf Club
