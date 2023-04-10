BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Vineland at Schalick
Toms River South at Southern
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
11 a.m.
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Kings Christian vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Lake Park
Noon
Haddon Twp. vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Schalick at Vineland
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
11 a.m.
Salem at Buena
Noon
Haddon Twp. vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Fields
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Pitman
7 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
GIRLS LACROSSE
11 a.m.
Barnegat at Red Bank Reg.
4 p.m.
Mainland at West Deptford
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
St. John Vianney at Lacey Twp.
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Mainland at Delsea
11 a.m.
Haddon Twp. at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Schalick
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
11 a.m.
Red Devils Golf Tournament at Copper Hill Country Club
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Randolph at Fair Lawn
