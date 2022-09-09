High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
St. Augustine at Cherokee
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Glassboro at Middle Twp.
Williamstown at Millville
Mainland at Oakcrest
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
Clayton at Buena
Cumberland at Pitman
7 p.m.
Vineland at Clearview
Pennsville at Lower Cape May
Southern at Toms River North
Pinelands at Barnegat
Wildwood at Schalick
BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Cumberland at Highland
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp
4 p.m.
Pilgrim Academy at Buena
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Clayton
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manalapan
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Toms River South at Southern
Pinelands at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
Hammonton at Mainland
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
Holy Spirit vs. Buena at St. Augustine
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy
5:15 p.m.
Southern at Central Reg.
Barnegat at Pinelands
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp
5:30 p.m.
Mainland at Hammonton
