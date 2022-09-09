 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

Scenes from the Holy Spirit - Cherokee football game at Ocean City, August 28, 2022.

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

St. Augustine at Cherokee

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Glassboro at Middle Twp.

Williamstown at Millville

Mainland at Oakcrest

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

Clayton at Buena

Cumberland at Pitman 

7 p.m.

Vineland at Clearview

Pennsville at Lower Cape May

Southern at Toms River North

Pinelands at Barnegat

Wildwood at Schalick 

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Cumberland at Highland 

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp

4 p.m.

Pilgrim Academy at Buena

Highland at Cumberland 

Wildwood at Clayton 

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manalapan

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Millville

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

Toms River South at Southern

Pinelands at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

Hammonton at Mainland

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

Holy Spirit vs. Buena at St. Augustine

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy

5:15 p.m.

Southern at Central Reg.

Barnegat at Pinelands

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp

5:30 p.m.

Mainland at Hammonton

