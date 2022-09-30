High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
Barnegat at Asbury Park
Mainland at Bridgeton
Clearview at Holy Spirit
Gloucester Catholic vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
St. Augustine at Shawnee
6:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Colts Neck at Lacey Twp.
Hammonton at Rancocas Valley
7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Pleasantville at Buena
Lakewood at Pinelands
Southern at Rumson-Fair Haven
Cumberland at Pennsville
Millville at Lenape
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Vineland at Washington Twp.
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
St. Rose at Lacey Twp.
Hammonton at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Atlantic City at Cape May Tech
Hammonton at Bridgeton
ACIT at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
ACIT at Vineland
Millville at Williamstown
4:30 p.m.
Atlantic Christian at Oakcrest
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at St. Rose
Bridgeton at Middle Twp.
Williamstown at Millville
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland at Hammonton
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands
Cumberland at Wildwood Catholic
Vineland at ACIT
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial
4 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Holy Spirit at Bridgeton
Vineland at Middle Twp.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at St. Joseph
6 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
Brick Twp. at Southern
4 p.m.
Mainland at Lenape
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Schalick at Vineland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
LEAP Academy at Oakcrest
5 p.m.
Gloucester Tech at Mainland
5:15 p.m.
Timber Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pinelands at Cedar Creek
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.