FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

092422-pac-spt-lower

Scenes from the Wildwood - Lower Township high school football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

6 p.m.

Barnegat at Asbury Park

Mainland at Bridgeton

Clearview at Holy Spirit

Gloucester Catholic vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field

St. Augustine at Shawnee

6:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Colts Neck at Lacey Twp.

Hammonton at Rancocas Valley

7 p.m.

Pleasantville at Buena

Lakewood at Pinelands

Southern at Rumson-Fair Haven

Cumberland at Pennsville

Millville at Lenape

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Vineland at Washington Twp.

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

St. Rose at Lacey Twp.

Hammonton at Bridgeton

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Atlantic City at Cape May Tech

Hammonton at Bridgeton

ACIT at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

ACIT at Vineland

Millville at Williamstown

4:30 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at Oakcrest

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at St. Rose

Bridgeton at Middle Twp.

Williamstown at Millville

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Mainland at Hammonton

Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands

Cumberland at Wildwood Catholic

Vineland at ACIT

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial

4 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Holy Spirit at Bridgeton

Vineland at Middle Twp.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May at St. Joseph

6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

Brick Twp. at Southern

4 p.m.

Mainland at Lenape

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Schalick at Vineland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

LEAP Academy at Oakcrest

5 p.m.

Gloucester Tech at Mainland

5:15 p.m.

Timber Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Pinelands at Cedar Creek

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

