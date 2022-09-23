 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

091722-pac-spt-mainland

Scenes from the Atlantic - Mainland Regional high school football game Friday, Sept. 16, in Linwood.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cumberland

Absegami at Highland

Wildwood at Lower Cape May

Hammonton at Mainland

Moorestown at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at St. Augustine

Atlantic City at Deptford

Clearview at Egg Harbor Twp.

Barnegat at Toms River East

6:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Gateway

St. Joseph at Willingboro

Southern at Middletown North

BOYS SOCCER

2 p.m.

Vineland at St. Augustine Prep

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Absegami at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Haddon Twp. at Cedar Creek

Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit

Oakcrest at Mainland

Atlantic City at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph

Cumberland at Timber Creek

Wildwood at Pennsville

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Pinelands at Toms River North

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Millville

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

Ocean City at Vineland

ACIT at Hammonton

Middle Twp. at Kingsway

Timber Creek at Cumberland

Lacey Twp. at Southern

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Glassboro at Bridgeton

Hammonton at Shawnee

4 p.m.

Vineland at Cherry Hill East

Clayton at Buena

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Mainland

Lindenwold at Pleasantville

Southern at Toms River North

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Timber Creek

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

5:15 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Osprey Invitational at Stockton University

