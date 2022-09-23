FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cumberland
Absegami at Highland
Wildwood at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Mainland
Moorestown at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at St. Augustine
Atlantic City at Deptford
Clearview at Egg Harbor Twp.
Barnegat at Toms River East
6:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Gateway
St. Joseph at Willingboro
Southern at Middletown North
BOYS SOCCER
2 p.m.
Vineland at St. Augustine Prep
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Absegami at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Haddon Twp. at Cedar Creek
Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit
Oakcrest at Mainland
Atlantic City at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph
Cumberland at Timber Creek
Wildwood at Pennsville
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Pinelands at Toms River North
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Millville
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Ocean City at Vineland
ACIT at Hammonton
Middle Twp. at Kingsway
Timber Creek at Cumberland
Lacey Twp. at Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Glassboro at Bridgeton
Hammonton at Shawnee
4 p.m.
Vineland at Cherry Hill East
Clayton at Buena
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Mainland
Lindenwold at Pleasantville
Southern at Toms River North
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Timber Creek
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
5:15 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Osprey Invitational at Stockton University
