 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Knights of The Raritan
agate
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

  • 0
091022-pac-spt-spirit

Scenes from Holy Spirit High School football hosting St.Joseph's in Absecon, September 9, 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Oakcrest at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Cumberland

Hammonton at Eastern

St. Augustine at Millville

Delsea at Ocean City

Glassboro at Pleasantville

Bishop Eustace vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field

Atlantic City at Mainland

Pinelands at Toms River East

Pitman at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Middletown North at Lacey Twp.

People are also reading…

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Clayton

Kingsway at Vineland

Long Branch at Southern

Washington Twp. at Holy Spirit

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

Pitman at Ocean City

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Woodstown

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Seneca at Mainland

Timber Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Holy Spirit

Absegami at Washington Twp.

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy

Oakcrest at Vineland

Delsea at Mainland

Pemberton Twp. at Buena

4:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial Middle School

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Wildwood

4 p.m.

Camden Tech at Buena

6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Egg Harbor Twp.

GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m.

Ocean County Tournament at Bey Lea Tennis Courts

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

Buena at Oakcrest

Vineland at Ocean City

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Hammonton

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Shore Conference at Ocean County Park

4 p.m.

Big 5 Meet at Cape May County Park

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News