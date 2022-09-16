High school schedule for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Cumberland
Hammonton at Eastern
St. Augustine at Millville
Delsea at Ocean City
Glassboro at Pleasantville
Bishop Eustace vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
Atlantic City at Mainland
Pinelands at Toms River East
Pitman at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Middletown North at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Clayton
Kingsway at Vineland
Long Branch at Southern
Washington Twp. at Holy Spirit
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
BOYS SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
Pitman at Ocean City
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Woodstown
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Seneca at Mainland
Timber Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Holy Spirit
Absegami at Washington Twp.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy
Oakcrest at Vineland
Delsea at Mainland
Pemberton Twp. at Buena
4:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial Middle School
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Wildwood
4 p.m.
Camden Tech at Buena
6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Ocean County Tournament at Bey Lea Tennis Courts
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Buena at Oakcrest
Vineland at Ocean City
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Hammonton
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Shore Conference at Ocean County Park
4 p.m.
Big 5 Meet at Cape May County Park
