High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021
High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

091121-pac-spt-hamfb

On September 9 2021, at Hammonton High School, the Blue Devills host Mainland Regional High School football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

Vineland at Mainland

Hammonton at Millville

Cumberland at Deptford

6:30 p.m.

Keansburg at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Collingswood

Middletown South at Southern

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough 

Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lower cape May at Wildwood Catholic

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy

4 p.m.

Salem at Wildwood

Triton at Cumberland

4:45 p.m.

Southern at Monmouth

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Bridgeton at Vineland

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Tritton

Wildwood at Salem

St. John Vianney at Southern

ACIT at Atlantic City

FIELD HOCKEY

3:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Bridgeton at Mainland

Barnegat at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Clearview

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph

Atlantic City at Vineland

Ocean City at Hammonton

Toms River East at Southern

GIRLS TENNIS

3:15 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

3:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Delsea at Cumberland

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Millville at Hammonton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

4:45 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m. 

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Absegami at Eastern

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.

