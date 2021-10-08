High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
Vineland at Mainland
Hammonton at Millville
Cumberland at Deptford
6:30 p.m.
Keansburg at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Collingswood
Middletown South at Southern
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lower cape May at Wildwood Catholic
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy
4 p.m.
Salem at Wildwood
Triton at Cumberland
4:45 p.m.
Southern at Monmouth
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Bridgeton at Vineland
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Tritton
Wildwood at Salem
St. John Vianney at Southern
ACIT at Atlantic City
FIELD HOCKEY
3:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Bridgeton at Mainland
Barnegat at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Clearview
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph
Atlantic City at Vineland
Ocean City at Hammonton
Toms River East at Southern
GIRLS TENNIS
3:15 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
3:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Delsea at Cumberland
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Millville at Hammonton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
4:45 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
