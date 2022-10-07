 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

  • 0
100122-pac-spt-middle

A scene from the Lower Cape - Middle Township high school football game in Cape May Court House on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.

Timber Creek at Hammonton

Pitman at Lower Cape May

Absegami at Mainland

St. Joseph at Ocean City

Williamstown at St. Augustine Prep

Millville at Shawnee

Gateway at Cumberland

Wildwood at Lindenwold

Lacey Twp. at Toms River North

7 p.m.

Pleasantville at Clayton

People are also reading…

Cedar Creek at Delsea

Buena at Middle Twp.

Holy Spirit at Vineland

Central Reg. at Southern

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

GIRLS TENNIS 

S.J. Group II first round

1 p.m.

(10) Pinelands at (7) Barnegat

2 p.m.

(9) Oakcrest at (8) Haddon Heights

4 p.m.

(12) Cedar Creek at (5) Lower Cape May

S.J. Group IV first round

2 p.m.

(15) Washington Twp. at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.

2:30 p.m.

10) Southern at (7) Cherokee

3 p.m.

(12) Atlantic City at (5) Gloucester Tech

4 p.m.

(13) Rancocas Valley at(4) Vineland

(14) Millville at (3) Toms River North

S.J. Non-Public B first round

4 p.m.

(13) Our Lady of Mercy at (4) Donovan Catholic

Regular-season matches

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Schalick

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

Hammonton at Mainland

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Absegami

Mainland at Millville

Wall Twp. at Southern

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

Woodbury at Vineland

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

Hammonton at Millville

Buena at Pleasantville

Wildwood at Pitman

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Mainland at Vineland

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

Pinelands at Monmouth

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Millville at Hammonton

Absegami at Mainland

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave. Recreational Park

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

Pitman at Wildwood

Atlantic City at Buena

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Mainland

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Hammonton vs. ACIT at Hammonton Lake Park

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News