High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
Timber Creek at Hammonton
Pitman at Lower Cape May
Absegami at Mainland
St. Joseph at Ocean City
Williamstown at St. Augustine Prep
Millville at Shawnee
Gateway at Cumberland
Wildwood at Lindenwold
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
7 p.m.
Pleasantville at Clayton
People are also reading…
Cedar Creek at Delsea
Buena at Middle Twp.
Holy Spirit at Vineland
Central Reg. at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
GIRLS TENNIS
S.J. Group II first round
1 p.m.
(10) Pinelands at (7) Barnegat
2 p.m.
(9) Oakcrest at (8) Haddon Heights
4 p.m.
(12) Cedar Creek at (5) Lower Cape May
S.J. Group IV first round
2 p.m.
(15) Washington Twp. at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.
2:30 p.m.
10) Southern at (7) Cherokee
3 p.m.
(12) Atlantic City at (5) Gloucester Tech
4 p.m.
(13) Rancocas Valley at(4) Vineland
(14) Millville at (3) Toms River North
S.J. Non-Public B first round
4 p.m.
(13) Our Lady of Mercy at (4) Donovan Catholic
Regular-season matches
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Schalick
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
Hammonton at Mainland
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Absegami
Mainland at Millville
Wall Twp. at Southern
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
Woodbury at Vineland
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
Hammonton at Millville
Buena at Pleasantville
Wildwood at Pitman
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Mainland at Vineland
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Pinelands at Monmouth
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Millville at Hammonton
Absegami at Mainland
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave. Recreational Park
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
Pitman at Wildwood
Atlantic City at Buena
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Mainland
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Hammonton vs. ACIT at Hammonton Lake Park
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.