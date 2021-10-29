High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Trenton Central at Bridgeton
St. Augustine at Holy Spirit
Schalick at Cumberland
Hammonton at Triton
Kingsway at Atlantic City
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Middletown
6:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
7 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group III first round
4 p.m.
(9) Central Reg. at (8) Hammonton
(12) Pennsauken at (5) Absegami
(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Clearview
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Hammonton
Absegami at Millville
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Cumberland at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at St. Augustine
Shore Reg. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cumberland
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
