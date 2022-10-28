High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

FOOTBALL
Central Jersey Group III quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(6) Cedar Creek at (3) Timber Creek
Central Jersey Group IV quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(6) Moorestown at (3) Mainland
Central Jersey Group V quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(5) Atlantic City at (4) Rancocas Valley
S.J Group II quarterfinals
7 p.m.
(6) Middle Twp. at (1) Raritan
(5) Johnson at (4) Pleasantville
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(8) Hightstown at (5) Ocean City
(7) Lacey Twp. at (2) Millville
S.J. Group V quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(7) Southern at (2) Kingsway
FIELD HOCKEY
CAL Tournament final
3 p.m.
(4) Ocean City at (3) Hammonton
Other games
3:30 p.m.
Collingswood at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Absegami
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Cumberland
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Triton
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
Haddonfield at Vineland
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Clayton
5 p.m.
Atlantic City at Winslow Twp.
GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Paulsboro
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group II first round
4 p.m.
(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Oakcrest
(10) Lower Cape May at (7) Seneca
(12) Middle Twp. at (5) Barnegat
