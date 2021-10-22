 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Mainland Vineland Football

Mainland Regional High School plays Vineland, in Linwood, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Pemberton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Delsea at Mainland

Highland at Hammonton

Atlantic City at Cherry Hill West

6:30 p.m.

Paul VI at Bridgeton

Williamstown at Vineland

Pennsville at Middle Twp.

Southern at Donovan Catholic

Central Reg. at Laxey Twp.

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Schalick

Millville at Lenape

St. Augustine at Shawnee

Cumberland at Clayton

Holy Spirit at Winslow Twp.

Lakewood at Barnegat

Buena at Gateway

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

GIRLS SOCCER

SJSCA Tournament first round

2 p.m.

(15) Delsea at (2) Ocean City

3 p.m.

(11) Kingsway at (6) Millville

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals 

3 p.m.

Manalapan at Lacey Twp.

Regular season

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Absegami

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Township at Pinelands

ACIT at Cumberland

Penns Grove at Buena

BOYS SOCCER

SJSCA Tournament first round

2 p.m.

(15) Middle Twp. at (2) Shawnee

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

Atlantic City at Vineland

Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic

Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic 

4 p.m.

Millville at ACIT

Absegami at Highland

Delsea at Cumberland 

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Lakewood

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m. 

Brick Twp. at Southern 

3:45 p.m

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Lower Cape May at Millville

Bridgeton at Vineland

Lakewood at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Our Lady of Mercy at Gloucester Tech

Buena at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Joseph

Cumberland at Overbrook

Mainland at Delsea

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Cape May County Championship at Cape May County Park

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CAL Tournament semifinals

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Pleasantville at Mainland

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinal

4:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern 

Barnegat at St. John Vianney

Regular season

5 p.m.

Cumberland at Highland 

