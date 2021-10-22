High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Pemberton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Delsea at Mainland
Highland at Hammonton
Atlantic City at Cherry Hill West
6:30 p.m.
Paul VI at Bridgeton
Williamstown at Vineland
Pennsville at Middle Twp.
Southern at Donovan Catholic
Central Reg. at Laxey Twp.
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Schalick
Millville at Lenape
St. Augustine at Shawnee
Cumberland at Clayton
Holy Spirit at Winslow Twp.
Lakewood at Barnegat
Buena at Gateway
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
GIRLS SOCCER
SJSCA Tournament first round
2 p.m.
(15) Delsea at (2) Ocean City
3 p.m.
(11) Kingsway at (6) Millville
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals
3 p.m.
Manalapan at Lacey Twp.
Regular season
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Absegami
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Township at Pinelands
ACIT at Cumberland
Penns Grove at Buena
BOYS SOCCER
SJSCA Tournament first round
2 p.m.
(15) Middle Twp. at (2) Shawnee
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at Vineland
Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic
Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic
4 p.m.
Millville at ACIT
Absegami at Highland
Delsea at Cumberland
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Lakewood
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
3:45 p.m
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Millville
Bridgeton at Vineland
Lakewood at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Our Lady of Mercy at Gloucester Tech
Buena at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Joseph
Cumberland at Overbrook
Mainland at Delsea
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Cape May County Championship at Cape May County Park
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CAL Tournament semifinals
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Pleasantville at Mainland
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinal
4:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
Barnegat at St. John Vianney
Regular season
5 p.m.
Cumberland at Highland
