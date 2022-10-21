High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Cherokee at Millville
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Hammonton at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
Lenape at St Augustine Prep.
Lower Cape May at Gateway
Delsea vs St Joseph at Rowan University
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Winslow Twp.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
Lacey at Southern
Barnegat at Matawan
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
4 p.m.
Buena at Cape May County Technical
Ocean City at Mainland
Hammonton at Delsea
Pennsville at Absegami
BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Williamstown at Ocean City
Atlantic City at Vineland
Glassboro at Hammonton
Bridgeton at Penns Grove
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Buena
Absegami at Mainland
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Cedar Creek at Eastern
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Millville
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami
