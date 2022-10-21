 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

100822-pac-spt-oceancity-18

Nasir Mahmoud runs the ball in the St. Joseph Academy — Ocean City High School football game in OCean City on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

 Steve Freeman

FOOTBALL 

6 p.m. 

Cherokee at Millville 

Atlantic City at Oakcrest 

Hammonton at Ocean City 

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville 

Lenape at St Augustine Prep. 

Lower Cape May at Gateway 

Delsea vs St Joseph at Rowan University 

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Winslow Twp. 

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands 

Lacey at Southern 

Barnegat at Matawan 

GIRLS SOCCER 

3:45 p.m. 

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton 

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic 

4 p.m. 

Buena at Cape May County Technical 

Ocean City at Mainland 

Hammonton at Delsea 

Pennsville at Absegami 

BOYS SOCCER 

3:30 p.m. 

Absegami at Cedar Creek 

4 p.m. 

Williamstown at Ocean City 

Atlantic City at Vineland 

Glassboro at Hammonton

Bridgeton at Penns Grove  

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May 

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Buena 

Absegami at Mainland 

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit 

Cedar Creek at Eastern 

GIRLS TENNIS 

3:30 p.m. 

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest 

3:45 p.m. 

Cedar Creek at Millville 

Pleasantville at Bridgeton 

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami 

