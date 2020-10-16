High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Mainland
5 p.m.
Buena at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Vineland at Holy Spirit
St. Joseph at Millville
Hammonton at St. Augustine
Overbrook at Cumberland
Lindenwold at Wildwood
6:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Schalick
Central at Barnegat
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Buena
4 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
Absegami at Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
Middle at Cape May Tech
GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Middle at Cape May Tech
Bridgeton at Millville
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Delsea at Cumberland
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Vineland at Clearview
Schalick at Millville
Cumberland at Deptford
Salem at Wildwood
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Note: Football schedule on B4.
