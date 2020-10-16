 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
agate

High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

101120_spt_cedarcreekfb

Holy Spirit senior running back Patrick Smith strides across the the goal line for one of his four touchdowns against Cedar Creek on Saturday afternoon. Below, he tries to stay ahead of a Cedar Creek defender. Smith scored on runs of 22, 47, 48 and 6 yards. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at HSLive.me.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Mainland

5 p.m.

Buena at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Vineland at Holy Spirit

St. Joseph at Millville

Hammonton at St. Augustine

Overbrook at Cumberland

Lindenwold at Wildwood

6:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Schalick

Central at Barnegat

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Buena

4 p.m.

Millville at Bridgeton

Absegami at Cedar Creek

6 p.m.

Middle at Cape May Tech

GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Middle at Cape May Tech

Bridgeton at Millville

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Delsea at Cumberland

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Vineland at Clearview

Schalick at Millville

Cumberland at Deptford

Salem at Wildwood

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

Note: Football schedule on B4.

