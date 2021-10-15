High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
St. Augustine at Vineland
Hammonton at Deptford
Pennsville at Cumberland
Triton at Atlantic City
6:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Seneca
7 p.m.
Millville at Williamstown
Cedar Creek at Winslow Twp.
Southern at Central Reg.
St. Joseph at Kingsway
Barnegat at at Point Pleasant Beach
Pinelands at Shore Reg.
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Eastern at Millville
Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy
Bridgeton at Penns Grove
Camden Tech at Buena
4:45 p.m.
Overbrook at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Wildwood
BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Buena a Camden Tech
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Southern at Central Reg.
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Vineland at Cumberland
Pinelands at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Millville at Middle Twp.
Delsea at Our Lady of Mercy
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Millville
4 p.m.
Buena at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic
Hammonton at Mainland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
ACIT at Middle Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Middle. Twp.
