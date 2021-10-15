 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

100921-pac-spt-hammonton

On October 8 2021, in Millville at Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts Hammonton football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

St. Augustine at Vineland

Hammonton at Deptford

Pennsville at Cumberland

Triton at Atlantic City

6:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Seneca

7 p.m.

Millville at Williamstown

Cedar Creek at Winslow Twp.

Southern at Central Reg.

St. Joseph at Kingsway

Barnegat at at Point Pleasant Beach

Pinelands at Shore Reg.

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Eastern at Millville

Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy

Bridgeton at Penns Grove

Camden Tech at Buena

4:45 p.m.

Overbrook at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Wildwood

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Buena a Camden Tech

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Southern at Central Reg.

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Vineland at Cumberland

Pinelands at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Millville at Middle Twp.

Delsea at Our Lady of Mercy

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Bridgeton

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Millville

4 p.m.

Buena at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic

Hammonton at Mainland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

ACIT at Middle Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Middle. Twp.

 

