High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Delsea at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Lenape
Ocean City at Millville
Haddon Twp. at Wildwood
Pinelands at Neptune
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Howell
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Cumberland at Schalick
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
People are also reading…
Mainland at Clearview
GIRLS SOCCER
SJSCA Tournament first round
4 p.m.
(11) Washington Twp. at (6) Ocean City
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Triton at Absegami
ACIT at Millville
Bridgeton at Salem
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Salem at Wildwood
Pennsville at Buena
Pinelands at Pilgrim Academy
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial 6:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Lower Cape May
BOYS SOCCER
SJSCA Tournament first round
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill West at Middle Twp.
Other games
3 p.m.
Southern at Christian Brothers
3:45 p.m.
Salem at Bridgeton
Absegami at Triton
4 p.m.
Vineland at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Wildwood
Mainland at Buena
Pinelands at Pilgrim Academy
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Buena at St. Augustine
Mainland at Absegami
Bridgeton at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Millville
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Our Lady of Mercy at Gloucester Tech
Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic
Ocean City at Vineland
Triton at Cumberland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
St. Joseph at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at St. John Vianney
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Mainland
St. Joseph at Woodstown
Cumberland at Triton
Buena at Salem
Egg Harbor Twp. at Williamstown
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood at Wildwood Convention Center
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.