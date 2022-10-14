 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

  • 0
100822-pac-spt-oceancity-27

Ricky Wetzel makes a tackle against Zach Cruet in the St. Joseph Academy - Ocean City High School football game in OCean City on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

 Steve Freeman

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Bridgeton

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Delsea at Hammonton

St. Joseph at Hammonton

St. Joseph at Lenape

Ocean City at Millville

Haddon Twp. at Wildwood

Pinelands at Neptune

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Howell

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Cumberland at Schalick

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

People are also reading…

Mainland at Clearview

GIRLS SOCCER

SJSCA Tournament first round

4 p.m.

(11) Washington Twp. at (6) Ocean City

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Triton at Absegami

ACIT at Millville

Bridgeton at Salem

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Salem at Wildwood

Pennsville at Buena

Pinelands at Pilgrim Academy

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial 6:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Lower Cape May

BOYS SOCCER

SJSCA Tournament first round

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill West at Middle Twp.

Other games

3 p.m.

Southern at Christian Brothers

3:45 p.m.

Salem at Bridgeton

Absegami at Triton

4 p.m.

Vineland at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Wildwood

Mainland at Buena

Pinelands at Pilgrim Academy

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Buena at St. Augustine

Mainland at Absegami

Bridgeton at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Millville

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Our Lady of Mercy at Gloucester Tech

Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic

Ocean City at Vineland

Triton at Cumberland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Absegami

St. Joseph at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May at Our Lady of Mercy

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at St. John Vianney

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Mainland

St. Joseph at Woodstown

Cumberland at Triton

Buena at Salem

Egg Harbor Twp. at Williamstown

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood at Wildwood Convention Center

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

Oakcrest beats EHT to get to 6-1

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School football team regained the momentum in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 23-14 on Friday.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News