High school schedule for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

100921-pac-spt-hammonton

On October 8 2021, in Millville at Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts Hammonton football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS SOCCER

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

Noon

(5) Middle Twp. at (4) Cinnaminson

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

10 a.m.

(6) Triton at (3) Lacey

11 a.m.

(10) Absegami at (2) Clearview

1 p.m.

(8) Moorestown at (1) Ocean City

(5) Mainland at (4) Delsea

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

(5) Kingsway at (4) Millville

S.J. Non-Public A quaterfinals

2 p.m.

(11) Our Lady of Mercy at (3) St. John Vianney

S.J. Non-Public B quaterfinals

2 p.m.

(5) Holy Cross Prep at (4) Holy Spirit

(6) Wildwood Catholic at (3) St. Rose

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group III semifinals

11 a.m.

(4) Clearview at (1) Ocean City

(3) Hammonton at (2) Moorestown

FOOTBALL

S.J. Group IV first round

6 p.m.

(8) Toms River South at (1) Millville

(7) Mainland at (2) Ocean City

Central Jersey Group II first round

7 p.m.

(8) Barnegat at (1) Raritan

(6) Middle Twp. at (3) Haddonfield

Central Jersey Group III first round

7 p.m.

(8) Oakcrest at (1) Rumson Fair-Haven

Central Jersey Group IV first round

6 p.m.

(6) Clearview at (3) Lacey Twp.

(7) Hammonton at (2) Shawnee

Central Jersey Group V first round

6 p.m.

(7) Egg Harbor Two at (2) Cherokee

7 p.m.

(5) Williamstown at (4) Southern

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

S.J. Group III semifinals

TBD

(3) Mainland at (2) Toms River East

S.J. Group IV semifinals

4 p.m.

(3) Gloucester Tech at (2) Southern

0 comments

