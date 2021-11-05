High school schedule for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
Noon
(5) Middle Twp. at (4) Cinnaminson
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
10 a.m.
(6) Triton at (3) Lacey
11 a.m.
(10) Absegami at (2) Clearview
1 p.m.
(8) Moorestown at (1) Ocean City
(5) Mainland at (4) Delsea
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
(5) Kingsway at (4) Millville
S.J. Non-Public A quaterfinals
2 p.m.
(11) Our Lady of Mercy at (3) St. John Vianney
S.J. Non-Public B quaterfinals
2 p.m.
(5) Holy Cross Prep at (4) Holy Spirit
(6) Wildwood Catholic at (3) St. Rose
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group III semifinals
11 a.m.
(4) Clearview at (1) Ocean City
(3) Hammonton at (2) Moorestown
FOOTBALL
S.J. Group IV first round
6 p.m.
(8) Toms River South at (1) Millville
(7) Mainland at (2) Ocean City
Central Jersey Group II first round
7 p.m.
(8) Barnegat at (1) Raritan
(6) Middle Twp. at (3) Haddonfield
Central Jersey Group III first round
7 p.m.
(8) Oakcrest at (1) Rumson Fair-Haven
Central Jersey Group IV first round
6 p.m.
(6) Clearview at (3) Lacey Twp.
(7) Hammonton at (2) Shawnee
