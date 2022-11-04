High school schedule for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

FOOTBALL
S.J. Group II semifinals
7 p.m.
(4) Pleasantville at (1) Raritan
(3) Oakcrest at (2) Rumson-Fair Haven
S.J. Group IV semifinals
6 p.m.
(4) Shawnee at (10 Hammonton
(3) Jackson Memorial at (2) Millville
Central Jersey Group III semifinals
6 p.m.
(6) Cedar Creek at (2) Camden
Central Jersey Group IV semifinals
People are also reading…
6 p.m.
(7) Long Branch at (3) Mainland
Central Jersey Group V semifinals
7 p.m.
(5) Atlantic City at (1) Lenape
State Non-Public A first round
6 p.m.
(9) St. John Vianney at (8) St. Augustine
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group III semifinals
5 p.m.
(4) Toms River Southat (1) Pinelands
S.J. Group IV semifinals
(5) Cherry Hill East at (1) Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(5) Triton at (4) Ocean City
3 p.m.
(6) Northern Burlington at (3) Lacey Twp.
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(5) Egg Harbor Twp. at (4) Washington Twp.
S.J. Non-Public quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(5) Notre Dame at (4) Our Lady of Mercy
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.