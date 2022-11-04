 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

103022-pac-spt-oakcrest

A scene from the Delaware Valley / Oakcrest High School footbal game at Oakcrest in Mays Landing on October 29, 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

S.J. Group II semifinals

7 p.m.

(4) Pleasantville at (1) Raritan

(3) Oakcrest at (2) Rumson-Fair Haven

S.J. Group IV semifinals

6 p.m.

(4) Shawnee at (10 Hammonton

(3) Jackson Memorial at (2) Millville

Central Jersey Group III semifinals

6 p.m.

(6) Cedar Creek at (2) Camden

Central Jersey Group IV semifinals

6 p.m.

(7) Long Branch at (3) Mainland

Central Jersey Group V semifinals

7 p.m.

(5) Atlantic City at (1) Lenape

State Non-Public A first round

6 p.m.

(9) St. John Vianney at (8) St. Augustine

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

S.J. Group III semifinals

5 p.m.

(4) Toms River Southat (1) Pinelands

S.J. Group IV semifinals

(5) Cherry Hill East at (1) Southern

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(5) Triton at (4) Ocean City

3 p.m.

(6) Northern Burlington at (3) Lacey Twp.

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(5) Egg Harbor Twp. at (4) Washington Twp.

S.J. Non-Public quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(5) Notre Dame at (4) Our Lady of Mercy

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

