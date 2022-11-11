High school schedule for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

FOOTBALL
South Jersey Group IV finals
6 p.m.
(2) Millville at (1) Hammonton
Central Jersey Group IV finals
7 p.m.
(3) Mainland at (1) Middletown South
State Non-Public B quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(5) St. Thomas Aquinas at (4) Holy Spirit
FOOTBALL
South Jersey Group IV finals
6 p.m.
(2) Millville at (1) Hammonton
Central Jersey Group IV finals
7 p.m.
(3) Mainland at (1) Middletown South
State Non-Public B quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(5) St. Thomas Aquinas at (4) Holy Spirit
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
LINWOOD — Stephen Ordille was prepared Friday.
PLEASANTVILLE — The home crowd roared with every point as the Pleasantville High School girls volleyball team made history Tuesday.
HAMMONTON — Coach Jim Raso of the Hammonton High School football team pulled Kenny Smith aside after Thursday’s practice.
First Round
In Brian Smith’s 10 years of coaching the Mainland Regional High School girls cross country team, he never had two runners place in the top 10…
Four local field hockey teams will compete in sectional semifinals this week.
Seven former players, including three from Lower Cape May Regional High School and one from Buena Regional, will be inducted this month into t…
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Both the St. Joseph Academy and Immaculate Conception of Montclair high school football teams seemed out of whack Satur…
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Pinelands Regional High School teams competed in South Jersey Group II for many years, but the Wildcats moved up …
LINWOOD – Friday is the day Ja’Briel Mace and the rest of the Mainland Regional High School football team have anticipated since the senior ru…
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.