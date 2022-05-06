 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, May 6, 2022

Ocean City vs St Joe Baseball game

Ocean City vs St. Joe during high school baseball game at Hammonton Lake Park Tuesday May 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy

4 p.m.

Mainland at Millville

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Mainland

Atlantic City at Millville

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Hammonton at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Camden Tech

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

St. Augustine at Vineland

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Ocean City

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Vineland at Mainland

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Cumberland at Penns Grove

Pleasantville at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

7 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Mainland at Birch Grove Park

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Pitman at Cumberland

Hammonton at Overbrook

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club

Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

ACIT vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course

4:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Gamblers Ridge Golf Course

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5:15 p.m.

Timber Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Shore Conference Tournament first round

6 p.m.

Pinelands at St. John Vianney

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Ocean County Relays at Southern Reg.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Bridgeton

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton

