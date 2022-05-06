High school schedule for Friday, May 6, 2022

GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
4 p.m.
Mainland at Millville
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Mainland
Atlantic City at Millville
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Camden Tech
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine at Vineland
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Vineland at Mainland
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Cumberland at Penns Grove
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Mainland at Birch Grove Park
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Pitman at Cumberland
Hammonton at Overbrook
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
ACIT vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Gamblers Ridge Golf Course
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5:15 p.m.
Timber Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Shore Conference Tournament first round
6 p.m.
Pinelands at St. John Vianney
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Ocean County Relays at Southern Reg.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Bridgeton
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton
