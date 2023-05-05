BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Lake Park
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Cumberland at Gloucester Catholic
Wildwood at Weehawken
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
7 p.m.
St. Augustine at Vineland
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Middle Twp. at ACIT
Ocean City vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
St. Joseph at Vineland
Cumberland at Woodstown
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at LaceyTwp.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Vineland at Schalick
Cumberland at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Pitman
Atlantic City at Delsea
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Moorestown at St. Augustine
Jackson Memorial at Barnegat
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
EggHarbor Twp. at Mainland
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Toms River South at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Clearview at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
4:45 p.m.
Southern at Manalapan
5 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea Regional at Centerton Country Club
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Bridgeton at Centerton County Club
Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Sakima Golf Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Memorial at Westlake Golf and Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Toms River South at Bey Lea Golf Course
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Ocean County Relays at Southern Reg.
