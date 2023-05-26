SOFTBALL
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(7) Buena Reg. at (2) Audubon
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(8) Barnegat at (1) Haddon Heights
(11) Cedar Creek at (3) Gloucester
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(9) Pinelands at (1) Ocean City
3:45 p.m.
(10) Mainland at (2) Moorestown
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
People are also reading…
3 p.m.
(5) Southern at (4) Cherokee
4 p.m.
(8) Gloucester Tech at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
S.J. Non-Public Group B quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(9) Rutgers Prep at (1) St. Joseph
BASEBALL
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(5) Christian Brothers at (4) St. Augustine
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.