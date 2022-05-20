 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Friday, May 20, 2022

Cedar Creek vs. EHT softball

Egg Harbor Township's vs Cedar Creek during the championship game of the first Cape-Atlantic League softball tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School Wednesday May 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FRIDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

SOFTBALL

S.J. Group I quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(5) Woodstown at (4) Buena

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(8) Barnegat at (1) Cedar Creek

S.J. Group III quarterfinals(

1 p.m.

(6) Lacey Twp. at (3) Toms River South

2 p.m.

(8) Mainland at (1) Hammonton

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(6) Southern at (3) Lenape

4 p.m.

(9) Toms River East at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.

Other games

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Pleasantville

Wildwood vs. Salem at Fox Park

BOYS LACROSSE

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

12:30 p.m.

(6) Brick Memorial at (3) Ocean City

Other games

4 p.m.

Absegami at Highland

GIRLS LACROSSE

3 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW

7 a.m.

Stotesbury Cup Regatta at Schuylkill River

BASEBALL

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(22) Donovan Catholic at (14) Southern

Other games

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field

Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

Buena a Deptford

St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

Cumberland at Haddon Twp.

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Hammonton

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Brick Memorial

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Vineland

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Oakcrest vs. Vineland vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Country Club

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Spring Meadow Golf Course

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Buena at Absegami

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at Mainland

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Cape May County Championships at Ocean City H.S.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Bridgeton

 

