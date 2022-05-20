High school schedule for Friday, May 20, 2022

FRIDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
SOFTBALL
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Woodstown at (4) Buena
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(8) Barnegat at (1) Cedar Creek
S.J. Group III quarterfinals(
1 p.m.
(6) Lacey Twp. at (3) Toms River South
2 p.m.
(8) Mainland at (1) Hammonton
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(6) Southern at (3) Lenape
4 p.m.
(9) Toms River East at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
Other games
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
Wildwood vs. Salem at Fox Park
BOYS LACROSSE
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
12:30 p.m.
(6) Brick Memorial at (3) Ocean City
Other games
4 p.m.
Absegami at Highland
GIRLS LACROSSE
3 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
7 a.m.
Stotesbury Cup Regatta at Schuylkill River
BASEBALL
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(22) Donovan Catholic at (14) Southern
Other games
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Buena a Deptford
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Cumberland at Haddon Twp.
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Hammonton
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Memorial
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Oakcrest vs. Vineland vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Country Club
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Spring Meadow Golf Course
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Buena at Absegami
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Mainland
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Cape May County Championships at Ocean City H.S.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Bridgeton
