GIRLS LACROSSE
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament finals
3:30 p.m.
(2) Holy Spirit at (1) Ocean City
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Marlboro at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament finals
5:30 p.m.
(2) Lower Cape May at (1) Ocean City
BASEBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament finals
4 p.m.
(3) Vineland at (1) Buena
Other games
4 p.m.
Millville at Cedar Creek
Buena vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Lake Park
Salem at Pleasantville
Wildwood at ACIT
Atlantic City vs Winslow Twp. at Annapolis Avenue Recreation Complex
4:15 p.m.
Clearview at Egg Harbor Twp.
Southern at Toms River East
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Twp. at Clune Park
7 p.m.
Cumberland at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit vs. Mainland at Birch Grove Park
SOFTBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament finals
4 p.m.
(2) St. Joseph at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
Other games
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cumberland
Oakcrest at Glassboro
Vineland at Hammonton
ACIT at Pleasantville
Atlantic City at Buena
Wildwood vs. Cape May. Tech at Fox Park
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals
5 p.m.
(8) Jackson Memorial at (1) Southern
Other matches
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
Egg Harbor Twp. at Eastern Reg.
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
St. Augustine at Millville
Holy Spirit at Hammonton
Mainland at Ocean City
Oakcrest vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
Southern vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Tennis Courts
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m.
Atlantic County Championships at Stockton University
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
8 a.m.
Varsity Stotesbury Cup Regatta at Schuylkill River
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Manchester Twp. vs. Millville at Eastlyn Golf Course
Cedar Creek vs. Vineland vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Course
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
